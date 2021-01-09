Kangana Ranaut styles her saree with a trench & an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton tote at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut adds a modern touch to her saree with a grey trench coat and an expensive Louis Vuitton bag. Check it out

As much as dressing up for the airport sounds bizarre, celebs are making the most of it. From the chicest casual outfits to some of the most glamorous ones, celebs have made the airport lobby their new runway and no matter where they're headed to, they'll make sure to look their best!

We spotted the Manikarnika actress, at the airport last evening and while the world (including her) opts for sweat pants and a comfy tee, she walked down the desi route and chose for a saree. Yes, you read it right! This isn't the first time we've seen Ranaut wearing a saree at the airport. Just before boarding the plane, she was seen at the Bandra Police Station and from what it looks like, she chose the same outfit and layered it with a trench coat to make the most of her airport look.

The actress chose for a simple white saree that was draped in a classic manner. She then styled it with a sleek bun and a trench coat and ditching her face mask for a minimal makeup look. While this was quite a look, she elevated it with her new expensive arm-candy. The Louis Vuitton monogrammed tote seems to be a Bollywood favourite with and Nora Fatehi already giving it their stamp of approval. For those who are wondering, this bag retails at almost INR 2 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy!

Credits :viral bhayani

