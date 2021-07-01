Kangana Ranaut takes her monochromatic airport look down the RETRO route; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut has always been a fan of vintage elements in her looks and today, it proved to be no different. Check it out

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the Manikarnika actress, ’s style change from trendy ensembles to a wardrobe that’s inspired by vintage elements. She’s an old soul and her outfits sure bring out that vintage vibe. From her saree drapes to her oversized sunnies, the actress has time and again given these retro elements her stamp of approval.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress was spotted at the airport in a bright monochrome outfit. For her travel ahead, the actress picked out a silk mini dress that bore floral details and the short hem showed off her long toned legs. She layered the silk dress with a short trench coat that rested on her shoulders. Inspite of the difference in the pink hues, they did manage to match.

Adding to the pink elements, a pair of wedges added height to her frame while an equally bright mini bag served as an arm candy. A pair of pearl drop earrings further accessorised her look. For her glam, Ranaut kept things simple with a glowy base and a bit of definition around the eyes. She completed the look with a pair of oversized blue sunnies that gave off a retro vibe while she pulled her natural mane back in a bun.

Credits :viral bhayani

