Kangana Ranaut takes a regal route as she decks up in a gorgeous yellow saree; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut looks regal as she plays dress up in a gorgeous yellow saree. Check it out

In the last few months of quarantine, we've embraced the pajama life with open arms but now that things are starting to get back to normal, we're slowly trying to get things back on track. While pantsuits and jackets were the only thing that saw the light of day during zoom sessions and video meetings, our other outfits took a back seat. Now that things are getting back to normal and we're heading into the Shaadi season, head first, it's time to make the most of your stunning sarees and gorgeous jewellery.

Today, we have to serve us enough inspiration on how to play dress up the right way. The actress chose for a simple chiffon saree in a bright yellow hue. One of the many ways to have all eye on you is to choose for a bright colour that will do the job for you. She draped it in a classic manner with the pallu over her shoulder and the rest of the drape pulled over the other. She styled the saree over a matching blouse with broad straps and no sleeves. The saree featured dainty gold embroideries followed with a matching border throughout.

Ms Ranaut styled the look with a gold choker necklace while matching pair of earrings accessorised her look. She chose to keep things vintage in the hair and makeup department. She opted for a sleek low bun with a twisted side part that gave off major old school vibes. Adding to it, she chose for a little bit of definition around her eyes while a classic red lip served as a contrast with yellow saree. Ranaut completed her look with a pair of strappy heels that added height to her tall frame.

