Kangana Ranaut: Thalaivi star looks absolutely magnificent and stuns in THESE gowns; Check it out

Kangana Ranaut has been the most talked about actor of Bollywood for several reasons right from her acting to fashion. Check out the star’s fabulous attire in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She has delivered many hits in her career. Ranaut is known as a highly skilled actress. Not only acting but the star has always managed to up her fashion sense. She can pull off any outfit with uber confidence and grab all the attention. And when it comes to talk about donning gowns, she totally nailed it in every way. From red carpet to ramp walk to special events, every time Kangana looked classy, gorgeous and elegant.

Check the below photos to know how she stunned in various gowns.

The Valentino Gown

Recently, she was caught inaugurating the first Sephora store in Mumbai wearing this chic Valentino gown. It was a pale blue sheer printed maxi dress from Valentino's Spring 2015 collection. With the bob haircut and minimal makeup, she totally owned up her look.

The Gown in Cannes

This look of Ranaut was from Cannes Film Festival of 2019, where she pulled off a white gown by Toni Maticevski, in which she was looking absolutely classy. Her hair was tied in a bun and the green diamond earrings and blue eyeliner completed her look.

Draped Skirt Gown

Manikarnika star was seen at an awards function wearing a red draped skirt gown designed by Gourav Gupta. This off-shoulder gown with structural designs on the upper portion was well suited with a dainty necklace.

Michael Cinco Gown

At Cannes 2019, Ranaut again made all the heads turn by wearing the Michael Cinco gown. This gown had an undertone of lavender featuring a princess look. The gown with its intricate embroidery and mermaid cut highlights the diva’s curves perfectly.

Olive Green Gown

Recently, the star was the showstopper at a fashion show in Mumbai. She was seen wearing an olive green gown and kept it simple. She only accessorised her look with a pretty white tiara, which complemented the dress.

