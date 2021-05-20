  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut turns the airport into her runway yet again in an orange saree and her Hermes bag: Yay or Nay?

After recovering from Covid-19, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport giving us a look at her favourite airport attire - a saree and a luxury handbag.
Kangana Ranaut is one actress who knows how to get people talking. The centre of media attention, the Queen actress has been making headlines off-late for being suspended from Twitter. Post that, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered with hardly any symptoms. The diva is back to work and let the world know about it by stepping out at the airport to head out of the city.

The diva stepped out and flaunted her favourite airport attire - a saree paired with a luxury handbag. Kangana's pick today was a dull orange saree with abstract prints on it. She looked her fashionable best in the drape that she styled with a deep, plunging neckline and backless blouse that was secured with a simple knot. Kangana styled this look with an ethnic pearl choker and oversized sunglasses. Her airport looks aren't complete without her luxury statement handbag and Kangana didn't let us down this time either. The Thalaivi actress paired her look with her Hermes Birkin bag and neutral-tone stilettos.
A white face mask completed this look as she waved out to the paparazzi.

We thought Kangana looked effortlessly chic in the simple outfit. Her look was prim and proper and the styling was minimal and easy to recreate as well.
What are your thoughts on Kangana's airport look? Are you a fan? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

