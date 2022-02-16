Kangana Ranaut is the ultimate slay queen in Kshitij Jalori's kurta set & Anaya's red gown: Yay or Nay?

If we could name every day as 'spoil yourself day' nothing like it, right? With so many outfits around us, we're thinking how hard it can be on us to just stick with one ensemble. Want to drip yourself into a whole lot of glamour? We're with you again but with two bonuses this time. Celebrations don't really stop so dressing like a bombshell should neither. So, to help you keep your style quotient as high as always, we have these references that will treat you to a desi and western avatars.

Since dressing up is your favourite pastime, attending parties and weddings with these ensembles can be beneficial. Statements will surely be made. Are you with us? This morning, actress Kangana Ranaut and Celebrity Stylist, Sukriti Grover showed us how bright our day and night can look if dressed fabulously. First up, the starlet took the pretty route in blue. She wore a Kshitij Jalori tangier sapphire full-sleeved kurta and straight-fit pants. The co-ordinated silk set bore patterns in gold zari and it costs Rs. 57,900.00. Winter weddings aren't really complete without a trench coat and this Rousseau sapphire attire curated with silk satin crepe and copper-gold embroidery that borders it pretty can be a warm bet you need. She accessorised this part ethnic and part western look with circular earrings and strappy heels.

Meet the high-on glamour gown that can make you look ultra-sexy as you head to a cocktail party. A red wine that sets the spiffy tone for the night, nothing better than this right? The 34-year-old wore a semi-pleated gown for Lock Upp's trailer launch. This strapless ensemble came with an asymmetrical neckline that cascaded down like a train. Winged eyeliner, a gelled hairdo, tear-drop earrings, and strappy black heels sealed off her look.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

