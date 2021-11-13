Kangana Ranaut went TGIF in a gold sequinned thigh high slit gown by Galvan London: Yay or Nay?

Searching for a proper party outfit that's both a stunner and a show-stealer? It may take you a lot of time to find the right one and that's where we come in. We have something blingy, daring and risqué. Well, for that matter, Kangana Ranaut's party number would be a great fit for you. Cause if you walk in this dress, you are bound to leave everyone wanting for more.

Last night Kangana stepped out like a true queen for the wrap party of her upcoming film, Tejas where she stars as the titular character, Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. For the party, she wore a glittery gold gown by British label, Galvan London. The sequinned body-hugging number came with a high thigh-slit and a deep plunging neckline. The dress that was doused with sequins all over also featured vertical stripes throughout the silhouette. She wore nude strap peep toe sandals not to steal the attention from her outfit.

The Gangster actress kept her thick curly mane open in a side-parted manner and went sans accessories. Glowing skin, filled-in brows, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner with mascara laden lashes, contoured cheeks and nude lips rounded off her party look. She let her glittery gown do all the talking and no doubt, she looked absolutely stunning. She also shared a few pictures from the bash.

Kangana has been riding high on the success of her last film Thalaivii and received both the National Award and the Padma Shri last week.

What do you think of her party avatar? Let us in the comments.

