Kangana Ranaut in a yellow silk saree has our hearts gushing over without a pause; Yay or Nay?

Sarees have been rooted in our culture for a long time, with notable annals in the desi style game ranging from the ideal choice for pujas to festivities and weddings. No matter what you demand from sarees, the purpose to charm you is perfectly fulfilled. As you continue to take pretty drapes on rotation, here's another you can add to your closet.

’s ethnic looks are all sure to leave you awestruck. She’s been super vocal about her love for weaves and this one is another that’s so very worth a flex. With her upcoming movie Thalaivii all set to make its entry into the world of cinemas, the star has been on a promotional run serving up some breathtaking lessons in sarees. Yesterday as she headed to a reality show to do the same, she picked out a saree she once bought to twin with her sister. The yellow silk saree created a very warm look, the ultra-pleasing kind that sure glowed up our screens. The brocade number bore patterns woven with zari all over it. It also had kuchu placed at the hemline of the pallu. She aptly paired it with a matching close-neck blouse that ended a little above her elbows.

Upping the graciously put South-Indian look were her accessories such as a pearl choker, jhumkas, and kadas. Her mane was brushed neat and adorned with fresh jasmine flowers. Extra points for Kangana’s makeup that complemented her saree with groomed eyebrows, peach pout, brown smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, partially highlighted skin, and a well-contoured jawline.

Is this look a YAY or a NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times celebs showed us that shirt dresses are the ultimate comfort dressing formula