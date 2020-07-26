Kangana Ranaut in Zara for a virtual chat: Yay or Nay?

The actress kept it simple in a hot pink Zara dress and minimal makeup. Take a look!

She has so far not just made waves across India with her red carpet and street style outfits, but also made an impression internationally, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Yesterday, Kangana had a virtual conversation with south star Rana Daggubati in honour of his exciting upcoming project. For this, she kept it chic and simple in a hot pink maxi dress from Zara. The A-line dress featured laser cutouts in a floral pattern all over. The dress also bore a scalloped hem and a ruffle pattern across her chest. The outfit also came with puffy full-sleeves and she styled it with ankle-length black leather boots, making for a boho look.

She pulled back her natural, wild curls into a neat ponytail, away from her face. Keeping it simple since she is at home, Kangana opted for minimal makeup in the form of basic concealer, a lip and cheek tint, for a fresh look. She looked rosy in the dress that ensured she looked radiant in it!

We love how Kangana styled the outfit with boots giving it a whole new look. Clearly, the actress doesn't hesitate from experimenting with her looks.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's Zara dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

