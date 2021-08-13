Kangana Ranaut's bustier top & high waist pants make for a BOLD look at the Dhaakad wrap up party: Yay or Nay?

One of the most sought-after stars in the Bollywood industry, knows how to grab eyeballs. The actress who was busy shooting her next film Dhaakad, with Arjun Rampal in Barcelona, shared the news that the film is now complete. To celebrate this event, the actress along with her cast and crew had a small get-together last evening where Kangana put her most fashionable foot forward.

The Manikarnika star is known for mixing styles and pairing simple and elegant handloom sarees with luxury expensive handbags. For her Dhaakad wrap party yesterday, the actress put forth a bold and beautiful look in a white bustier top sheer net top with a sweetheart neckline, that was neatly tucked into a pair of white high-waisted pants, that exuded a luxurious look.

While her outfit was as basic as it could be in an all-white hue, the actress made her accessories the focal point of her look. Chain-link gold necklaces that were stacked up with gold pendants and a pair of elegant gold hoop earrings accessorised her look well.

Kangana's makeup was kept to a bare minimum with her outfit doing the talking. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes, glossy lips and lightly flushed cheeks were all about her glam look. Her hair was pulled up into an elegant top-knot and kept away from her face for a fuss-free glam look.

With the minimal trend taking over, we aren't surprised that Kangana's look resonated with it by opting for muted hues and making her accessories key. Her look was every bit chic.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the Verb coordinated aztec printed set better?