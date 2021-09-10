Kangana Ranaut's promotional saree looks for Thalaivii are vintage, vibrant and every bit ROYAL

's latest film Thalaivii has already garnered attention. The actress has worked hard on the film and even put on a few pounds to fit the role of the late Jayalalithaa. But it wasn't just on-screen that Ranaut got into character. She hand-picked a collection of tasteful sarees to promote the films and we think they're perfect for the festive season.

To kick things off, the Manikarnika actor picked out a lovely Anamika Khanna drape for the trailer launch of Thalaivii. Her outfit bore a scalloped hem. She styled this muted, pastel number with a gold embroidered blouse and a simple elegant choker. Her hair was styled into loose waves and flawless makeup topped off the controversial star's look.

Kickstarting the promotions of the much-awaited film, the 34-year-old then picked out a bright sunset orange silk saree from Raw Mango. It also featured a hot pink and gold border that showed us how to do colour blocking right. A bejewelled choker with precious stones and pearls, matching earrings and a gajra bun completed Kangana's look.

Ranaut then stepped into a gorgeous custom-made ivory silk saree with a matching blouse that she styled with an emerald and pearl necklace that was also customised for the outfit. Giving her look a vintage twist, the national-award-winning actress styled her hair into a high bouffant-style bun and channelled her inner '70s diva!

Picking out a lovely green saree from ace designer Sabyasachi's collection, Kangana put forth yet another retro look. Her simple saree bore an elegant gold border with nothing else on it. She styled this with gold drop earrings and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner with a braid keeping it in place.

We know that Ranaut can't get enough of her ethnic drapes and has a vast collection of royal silk sarees. She opted for a bright yellow silk number with gold work all over. Paired with statement gold bangles, a matching choker necklace and jhumka earrings, we couldn't take our eyes off her in this festive-ready look. Jasmine flowers in her hair, flawless makeup, minimal eyeshadow and a red bindi completed the diva's look.

To complete the round of promotions just before the film's release, the actress looked ultra-glam in yet another Sabyasachi creation. She paired the brown number with a bright floral full-sleeve blouse and gold jhumkis. Her hair was styled in a low, loose bun while brown lips that matched her outfit and a flawless base completed the actress' final promotional look.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's promotional looks for Thalaivii? Which is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

