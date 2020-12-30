Kangana Ranaut's traditional Neeta Lulla saree should be a part of EVERY newlywed's trousseau: Yay or Nay?

For a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Kangana picked out a Paithani silk saree by the designer, making for appropriate temple attire. Take a look!

Kangana Ranaut sure does know how to make a statement! Be it with her words, actions or outfits, the Thalaivi actress has the ability to ensure all eyes are on her at all times. Yesterday, Kangana stepped out to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Surrounded by heavy security, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were spotted at the temple.

For her temple visit, Kangana dressed the part and styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. She picked out a Paithani silk saree by designer Neeta Lulla. The parrot green saree featured a yellow bandhani print on it and a thick gold border, making for appropriate temple attire. Styled with a red blouse and beige juttis, Kangana was all smiles. Her accessories were also to the point as she picked out a traditional gold set of earrings, necklace and a statement nose ring to complete her look. Her makeup was kept to a bare minimum with simple kohl-lined eyes and blush cheeks to do the trick. Kangana's hair was pulled up into a bun, to tame her wild curls. To add to her traditional look, the actress added a string of flowers to her hair and made quite a statement in it!

We truly loved how Kangana pulled off the saree in style, with minimum glamour and left us enamoured. We think this parrot green saree will compliment any woman, making it a must-have in every newlywed's trousseau, to ace her look at traditional events.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's Neeta Lulla saree? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

