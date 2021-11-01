Kangana Ranaut's white desi airport look is an easy option for dressing down this festive season: Yay or Nay?

Always one to make a statement with her outfit or her words, Kangana Ranaut is back in action after receiving her national award. Last week, the Thalaivii actor took home a National Award for her work in Manikarnika. Rajkummar Rao and Rajinikanth were two other renowned actors who were also awarded for their contribution to cinema.

Kangana Ranaut made her way back to Mumbai late last night in an elegant yet put-together look. The 34-year-old picked out a pristine white salwar suit that she teamed with a matching sheer dupatta as she stepped out of the airport. The Padma Shri awardee who has won four national awards so far accessorised this with a pair of white comfortable closed shoes and a matching face mask.

Her Louis Vuitton monogram tote bag in a brown shade held the diva's personal belongings and her hair was pulled into a loose low ponytail to complete her look.

Kangana Ranaut's airport look is perfect for if you're keeping your celebrations low-key this year and dressing up isn't on the agenda. The Dhaakad actress has also wrapped the filming of her next film Tejas and has begun shooting for Tiku weds Sheru as well.

We can't wait to see the actor back on the screen! What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the pink mini dress better?