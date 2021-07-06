Kangana Ranaut's white lace dress in Budapest is perfect for a romantic date night with bae: Yay or Nay?

The actress who is currently shooting for her next film, Dhaakad, took to her instagram to share pictures of her looking ethereal in a simple white dress.

is one actress who doesn't hesitate when it comes to speaking her mind. Whether she's met with agreement or disagreements, the Thalaivi star is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Dhaakad which also stars Arjun Rampal, in Budapest. Enjoying the lovely city, the National Film Award-winning actress shared pictures of herself truly enjoying the city in a lovely outfit.

Making the streets her runway, the Thalaivi star who seems to have shed all the weight she put on for her previous film, picked out a simple creamy off-white mini dress. The outfit which ended well above her knees bore a lace hem and a lace neckline. It also featured a ruffle style at her waist and came with simple, purple and pink floral prints scattered over.

The 34-year-old took to the cobblestone streets in a pair of simple, elegant white sandals and accessorised her look with retro round, Lennon sunglasses.

Her wild curls were set loose and she carried a bunch of baby pink and bright purple roses with her, that matched the print on her dress.

We love how elegant the Manikarnika star looked in the simple outfit that was muted and didn't demand attention. The styling too was impeccable and we think this would make for the perfect date night look with bae!

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

