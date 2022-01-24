Kanye West & Julia Fox do denim on denim right for their red carpet debut at Kenzo show for Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West, or Ye, as he currently goes by, became the talk of the town last night when he stepped out to attend a fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week. The American Rapper walked the red carpet of the Kenzo show, with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, as the duo twinned in denim. The 44-year-old rapper and his 31-year-old actress girlfriend posed together on the red carpet of the Paris Men's Fashion Show.

The couple, who began dating just a while ago, made their red carpet debut in matching denim ensembles that they coordinated with matching black accessories. Fox picked out a conical denim jacket by Schiaparelli that she styled with low-waist denim jeans by the brand's creative director. The Uncut Gems actress accessorised her look with a pair of denim boots, black gloves, statement gold bold earrings and a black bag.

Her makeup involved smokey bold defined eyes with an exaggerated wing, filled-in brows and nude glossy lips, making for a bold look.

Beside her, Ye picked out a bulky denim jacket with rolled-up sleeves, styled with a pair of classic denim jeans and black knee-high boots. Matching black gloves and black sunglasses completed the Yeezy designer and father of four's red carpet look.

Fox's denim jacket that she wore as a top, gave off Madonna vibes, we think!

What are your thoughts on Ye and Julia Fox's first red carpet look? Are you a fan of them as a couple and their style together? Comment below and let us know.

