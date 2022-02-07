Kanye West, Julia Fox to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Couple twinning looks to note for Valentine's Day

One of the most romantic days, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. This entire week entails the celebratory spirit of February 14th. An easy way to show your unity and power as a couple this week is by twinning with bae. From comfortable casuals to edgy looks and easy-breezy desi attire, here's all the inspiration you need, courtesy your favourite celebrities.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

An easy way to prove that you're on the same page with your beau is to dress similarly. Couple's styles often rub off on each other and we clearly saw it when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed up in head-to-toe neutral white pieces with only Ranbir's grey T-shirt contrasting Alia's beige number.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Putting forth some of the most fashion-forward looks, Anushka and Virat often twinned at the airport. A look we loved on them though, was when the diva picked out a black jumpsuit to style with white sneakers while the skipper opted for a black tee over matching jeans and white sneakers. The duo even matched their sunglasses and gold watches to each other!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

For a desi look, we suggest you take notes from DeepVeer who went on a twinning spree post their wedding. With the onset of summer, there's no better time than now to get decked up in pastels. Deepika Padukone's peach breezy anarkali perfectly complimented Ranveer Singh's pastel pink kurta.

Julia Fox and Kanye West

The latest IT couple in town, Ye and Julia set the red carpet ablaze when they twinned in denim for their first public appearance together. For an edgy look, take notes from Fox and style a cropped denim jacket over your baggy jeans and denim boots. And when it comes to makeup, let your eyes do all the talking!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

To bring out your inner quirks, pick outfits that resonate with it! At the MET Gala, Sophie and Joe twinned in black Louis Vuitton outfits that featured a blast of abstract colours and patterns that spoke volumes about their quirky personalities.

Meghan Markle and Harry

To show their unity in the couple's most difficult time together, Meghan and Harry ensured the world stopped and stared when they stepped out for their final Royal duties together. While Meghan sported a figure-flattering Safiyaa dress, the former Duke of Sussex looked dapper in a military outfit that matched his wife's look!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

For a more dapper and business-friendly look, take inspiration from Abhi-Ash to look like the ultimate power couple. The actress looked stunning in a black suit that complemented her husband's suit well as they struck a pose together.

Which couple's style are you taking notes from for Valentine's Day? Comment below and let us know.

