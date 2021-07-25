Kanye West pushes fashion boundaries by sporting an UNUSUAL full face covering mask at 'Donda' listening event

Kanye West has been recognised as both a talented musician as well as a fashion influencer. Despite the 44-year-old's political ideas, he continues to have an upper hand in the fashion and music industries with almost everything he wears becoming a trend.

Yesterday, the American rapper revealed his latest album Donda at a listening event. The fashion designer and father of four even collaborated with Jay-Z for one track on his latest album!

What we couldn't stop looking at though, was Kanye's choice of outfit for the event. He rocked an unusual outfit in the form of a bright red puffer jacket and matching pants over a simple black tee. Bright orange shoes accessorised his look at the Mercedes Benz Stadium where the listening event was held, and he also topped off his look with what seemed like a stocking cap that completely covered his face, making quite an unusual fashion statement.

This wasn't the first time the influential musician rocked a full face mask though. For another event on July 17th, West stepped out in a head-to-toe black look which included a puffer jacket and pants. A padded dark purple face mask with just his eyes left open completed Kanye's look.

Kanye stepped out for the first time with the unusual face mask for the Balenciaga show where he wore a Harley Davidson mask and small cutouts on the face mask that allowed him to see and breathe.

Back in 2013, West had picked out crystal-encrusted masks to wear on his Yeezus tour, even before the pandemic struck and masks were made mandatory.

We wonder what statement Kanye West is trying to make by opting for such full-face masks off-late. Are you inspired by the fashion designer's latest looks and think it's going to become a trend like everything else Kanye does? Or do you think this will pass? Comment below and let us know.

