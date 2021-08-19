Karan Boolani in Kunal Rawal’s wedding bandhgala had a customised detail that has us swooning; Deets Inside

Intimate weddings are on the rise and last week played testimony to how pretty it can be. Film producer Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Boolani tied the knot in the former’s bedroom with close-knit family and friends in attendance. While the residence at Juhu was set aglow already, the groom's wedding attire paid attention to a lovely detail.

Karan’s bandhgala by Kunal Rawal is everything that made us go awe. Weddings are that day that leaves a lasting memory with laughter, tears, and heaps of love. While it’s all about making it remarkable, his customised ensemble had the newlywed's names embroidered in gold with the wedding date. In a world where colours are used to emanate a vibrant vibe, the duo preferred a vintage route. Who doesn’t have good old glamour? Dressed in an embroidered beige kurta that featured a cactus motif woven with mixed-thread and was clubbed with ivory breech pants. He looked suave when he sealed t with black Oxford shoes. On the contrary, Rhea opted for an Anamika Khanna white chanderi saree and gave it a glamorous edge with a pearl veil. She accessorised her look with mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery.

Both their ensembles complemented the beautiful backdrop and it was regality personified to the max level. Rhea Kapoor is also a fashion stylist and all outfit choices made for a cosy wedding affair were no surprise that she would ace them all with elegance being placed at the forefront.

What are your thoughts about Karan's customised outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

