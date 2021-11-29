Karan Johar, Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner: Celebs offer condolence messages over sudden death of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton and Off White passed away on Sunday night at the age of 41 after losing his battle to cancer. The LVMH group shared a release with a statement about the brand's loss. Abloh's family confirmed that the fashion icon passed away while fighting Cardiac Angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer for which he was silently undergoing treatment for 2 years.

The news shocked the fashion industry and celebrities, models and more have since been sharing heartfelt messages and revealing their favourite moments with the designer.

Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message with a series of images with the designer who custom-made her wedding gown. "From walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," she shared in a long message.

Model BFF Kendal Jenner was also quick to share a series of images with Abloh with a message of learnings she picked up from the designer. "Although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us," the American supermodel's message read.

Gigi Hadid talked about the designer's "Kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched."

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri shared an image with the designer who "Paved the way for many young creatives."

Designer Marc Jacobs too, took to his Instagram to share condolences to Abloh's wife Shannon Abloh and children Lowe and Grey Abloh, who he is survived by.

Victoria Beckham also called the designer inspiration in so many ways in her thoughtful message.

Kris Jenner shared that she was devastated to hear the news and would miss the designer, in her heartfelt message.

Singer Justin Timberlake shared a message about the designer being gone too soon. "You gave the world so much in so little time," he wrote.

Sophie Turner who was the face of Louis Vuitton for a while shared an image with a caption that read, "Rest in power."

Kylie Jenner shared sister Kendall Jenner's post with a caption that read, "This really hurts."

Joe Jonas shared the post on the late designer's story with a broken heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian said the designer changed the world, in her message.

Pharrell Williams remembered the designer's kindness and generosity and said his work will live forever.

Not just Hollywood celebrities, notable Bollywood names too were taken aback by the designer's sudden death. Karan Johar who is a huge fan of the brand and is often spotted in Louis Vuitton and Off White ensembles was heartbroken by this news.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared heartfelt condolence on her story.

Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sobhita too mourned the designer's death.

Sneakerhead Anand Ahuja shared a picture of the shoes the designer signed for him and remembered meeting with the legend.

Designer Saisha Shinde called the late designer an over-all genius!

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the designer's family, friends and co-workers.

