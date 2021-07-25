Karan Johar goes all yellow in a Balenciaga hoodie & Louis Vuitton costing Rs 2 lakh: Yay or Nay?

When it comes to men's styling, has been on top of the game for a while before actors like , Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and more caught up. The Dharma Productions chairman and director has time and again given us a peek into his opulent walk-in closet that consists of every single luxury fashion brand from Dior to Dolce and Gabbana and more.

A couple of the director's favourite luxury fashion brands include Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Gucci. This morning, the Student of the Year director was spotted at the airport in his go-to brands, putting forth an expensive yet stylish look.

Johar stepped out in a bright sunshine yellow Balenciaga X Rated hoodie. He kept it cosy and comfortable in the knitwear cotton oversized piece that he threw over a pair of black comfortable pants. To match the brightness of the hoodie, the fashionista accessorised the look with a bright yellow Louis Vuitton duffle bag or the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 55 bag from Virgil Abloh's Fall-Winter 2021-22 collection and featured the new Louis Vuitton signature. A pair of bright yellow and blue chunky sneakers, a matching face mask and aviator sunglasses completed his look.

Karan Johar's total outfit cost including the Louis Vuitton bag priced at USD 2,350 or Rs. 1,74,904 and Balenciaga hoodie priced between 820-860 USD or Rs. 61,030 - 64,000, totals up to a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakhs! Trust KJo to pull off such an expensive outfit at the airport with total ease.

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

