Karan Johar is the KING of over the top dressing and his Gaurav Gupta outfit with gold chains is enough proof

One person who has always been fashion-conscious in Bollywood is ace director . From the days when he would star in films in smaller roles, to when he went on to start his directorial career, Johar has always made it a point to look impeccable and ensure that his sense of fashion is shown even in his films, with his cast also being impeccably dressed!

From Valentino denim jackets to Louis Vuitton hologram duffel bags, the director has never shied away from experimenting and showing off his love for brands. His dressing too, has always been quite over the top and he owns every look he sports. Last evening too, the producer and director showed off his OTT style in an outfit by Gaurav Gupta.

Decked up in all things bling and lavish, Karan picked out a pantsuit which featured a jazzy, sequin black blazer. The simple black trousers bore gold chain extensions on them. But that's not all! Over his sequin blazer, the director also threw on a black long cape with thick shoulder pads that bore chains stitched on them on the shoulders. A buckle across his chest ensured the cape stayed on.

To accessorise, he picked out bright gold jewellery from Valliyan. A large statement gold neckpiece with a large pendant and multiple rings on his fingers, complete with gold formal shoes and statement spectacles completed his jazzy look!

His hair was gelled back with not a strand out of place.

With this outfit, Karan proved that he was clearly the king of OTT looks and we don't think anybody else would have managed to pull off such an experimental look, the way he did!

In the pictures he shared on his Instagram, Johar posed with , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Natasha Poonawala, some of his closest friends in the industry.

