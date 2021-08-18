Karan Johar paints the city red in a Disney x Gucci Donald Duck sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?

Has there ever been a time when sweatshirts have never had a moment? A look at Indian film director and producer ’s closet will give the best answer. He loves a colour dose but the one that comes with swankiness, from Balenciaga to Gucci, he does not leave a single chance in putting the most stylish case forward.

While many are still climbing up the fashion ladder, Karan has served up many done and dusted in the most dapper-looking outfits. He sure knows how to make anything look put together even on the gloomiest day. That’s the kind of fashion maven we all need in life. Recently, Karan Johar was seen in a Disney x Gucci Donald Duck red sweatshirt that featured a print of the cartoon character and typography in black and orange. He kept it playfully stylish and picked out black pants to club his oversized sweatshirt with. His crew neck is cosy and the cute topper costs approx. Rs 1,07,669.17. He folded it at the hemline and left the sleeves as is, but, here’s that dramatic element we were looking for.

He played it up with white-framed sunnies that entailed red frames and chose black and white lace-up sneakers to wrap his evening-out relaxed look.

Did you like his sweatshirt? Let us know in the comments below.

