Karan Johar’s EXPENSIVE Balenciaga collection is proof of his love for the brand

Nowadays, celebs are really adored for their quirky fashion trends and outfits. But before all of them, started the trend for unique, quirky attires. His undying love for funky looks is visible to all. Karan has accepted his love for fashion and even pictures himself as a fashion designer, if not a director. He broke the stereotype of men's dressing by wearing colourful outfits, accessories, and even heels.

There is not even a single haute couture that Karan doesn't own. From Gucci to Prada to Louis Vuitton, he has it all. He has become a fashion icon for many. With many brands he owns, Karan can never get enough of his Balenciaga collection. He has a variety of products by the brand.

Let's take a look at some of his expensive ensembles.

Karan has a craze for the multicoloured outfit. He looks all dashing in his Balenciaga T-shirt with red, black and yellow stripes. The oversized T-shirt has a brand logo in bold. The T-shirt was priced around ₹60K. He paired it with black jeans, white sneakers, and black goggles. We know he loves his outfits to be the best of all.

KJo donned a track jacket with Balenciaga logo print in the centre. The jacket featured green, blue, and black colours with zipping detailing. Well, the track jacket itself is worth ₹1.8 lakhs. He paired it up with a plain black crew neck T-shirt and black jeans. He accessorised it with blue sneakers and blue shaded glasses.

Student of the year director stole the show with his bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie. The oversized hoodie from their X Rated collection was worth ₹2.5 lakhs. Black comfortable pants with yellow shoes and black googles matched the whole look. He carried a yellow Louis Vuitton bag with him.

Karan owns a big collection of expensive shoes. He also has a separate collection of his Balenciaga shoes. One of his shoes was quite catchy. He wore silver sneakers from the brand paired with a pink hoodie and black jeans. The shoes were worth ₹71K, and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Another jacket from his special collection is a red Balenciaga blazer jacket with a black logo print on it all over. He pulled off the airport look in the oversized blazer, black printed crew neck T-shirt and black track pants. He paired it up with white sneakers and statement black goggles. The jacket cost around ₹3 lakh, and we are amazed.

Karan Johar surely has a stunning, unique and expensive collection from the brand Balenciaga. How did you like his products?

