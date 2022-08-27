Karan Johar to Varun Dhawan: Best dressed men from Kunal Rawal & Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding cocktail party

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta have been dating for a long time and now they have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Both the designers are unique, creative and masters in their own niche and have been Bollywood A-listers’ go-to designers. For their pre-wedding bash held yesterday night, several actors, designers and close family and friends of the couple made their appearance in fabulous styles. Here are our favourite 5 best-dressed men from the night gone by!

Kunal Rawal

How can we start the list of best dressed without mentioning the groom-to-be who was clad in his own creation looking dapper as ever! Kunal Rawal looked happy and completely in love in his all-black look twinning with his lady love. Teaming his embroidered bandhgala which had the shimmer and glimmer much needed for a party night with a tuxedo jacket, tie and pants, his look is something every groom-to-be should bookmark.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is a close friend of the designer and has worn his creation multiple times, for his wedding too. The Coolie No.1 star wore a Kunal Rawal suit featuring cream kurta matching textured bandhgala and ivory pants. He left his kurta unbuttoned and looked dashing in his Indo-Western look. We also look at his hairdo and well-groomed beard that gave him a sharp look for the party night.

Karan Johar

The man’s style and swag is unmatchable! Karan Johar knows how to win hearts with style and this time too he didn’t disappoint! Rocking a black Kunal Rawal set featuring Patiala pants, embroidered kurta and a matching jacket, his suave style was on point. Tinted brown square framed glasses also upped his style quotient.

Ishaan Khattar

Looking cute and smart in an all-black look featuring a replete print kurta and pants, Ishaan made his stylish appearance for the designer couple’s cocktail party night. She rolled his sleeves up and left his top unbuttoned giving us a sneak-a-peek of his beaded black chain. With nicely polished black shoes, the Dhadak actress completed his look.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditiya Roy Kapoor made our hearts race in his handsome hunk avatar. Looking absolutely gallant in his all-black look, he proved why our love for black fits never dies! Black loafers, a shiny patterned jacket with golden buttons and straight-cut pants completed his dapper look and we love it!

Which star’s dapper look for the cocktail party do you like the best? Tell us in the comment section below.

