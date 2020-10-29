Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired looks you can sport this Diwali

With Diwali right around the corner, here are some subtle, glamorous and simple outfits you can take inspiration from for your outfit this year.

It is that time of the year when everything is all about festivals. Every second day seems like a celebration of some kind. While the pandemic has dampened the festive spirit to some extent, there's no taking away dressing up for us!

Festivals to ladies are all about dressing up and looking their best. While each one has her different taste in outfits, some prefer over-the-top glamorous pieces while others like dressing simple. Whatever your preference, celebrities have you covered!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If OTT glamour is your way of dressing, nobody better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to take inspiration from for your Diwali look. She sported a golden sharara set for a Diwali bash back in 2017 which comprised of an A-line kurta and dramatic, flared pants. She looked timeless yet aesthetic in the embroidered number with gota work, perfect for an extravagant look.



If long, flowing anarkalis are more your type, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's white number with colourful hand embroidery all over by Rohit Bal is perfect. The floor-length number showed off her curves and featured a light tulle hem. An elegant yet glamorous look for a celebration with the family!



If simplicity is more your forte, Deepika Padukone has you covered! She picked out a simple white saree by Anamika Khanna with a lace hem for a subtle look during a Diwali party. Paired with a ruffle blouse and her favourite red lips and sleek bun, she made for a chic yet sophisticated look.

Ananya Panday

For a younger, preppier look, Ananya Panday's classic Manish Malhotra lehenga has you covered! An elegant pastel blouse styled with a classic monotone lehenga with a botanical hand-embroidered motif on it, is striking enough to ensure all eyes are you without going over-the-top with your look.

Kiara Advani

For a more trendy look, pick out a tie-dye lehenga like Kiara Advani did! She styled her Akansha Gajria lehenga with a shimmery blouse with a plunging neckline for a dramatic look. A statement silver ethnic choker and subtle makeup completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Take a note or two from Sara Ali Khan and pick out a look that you have already sported, this Diwali. She re-wore this bright red Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla kurta with dhoti pants and bell sleeves for a Diwali bash a couple of years ago, showing us that it is okay to repeat outfits! So take note!



For a muted yet young look, Shraddha Kapoor's head-to-toe blue look is perfect. She rocked a Kresha Bajaj lehenga with intricate embroidered patterns all over it and glittery bead work. Rock a monotone look this Diwali for a simple yet glam look.

Tara Sutaria

Who says millennia's can't rock sarees? Tara Sutaria showed us how to do it right by bringing all the glam with her in this sequin Manish Malhotra silvery grey saree. Styled with a mini bralette-type blouse and a layered silver necklace, we're saving this look to sport on our next grand occasion.

Which actress' look are you going to take inspiration from for Diwali? Comment below and let us know!

