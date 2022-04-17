Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the past week

Today we're all for being your easter bunnies that bring some fabulous fashion moments. It's been a blast of a week with Bollywood keeping it as lit as always but this time around it was a little too good for the eyes. Kapoors and Bhatts got along to show us what a glorious wedding can look as they had their desi getups on. And, there were more than gorgeous girls who left us head over heels with swimwear, gowns, casuals, and more looks.

Alia Bhatt

Here comes the bride. We mean, the favourite one. Mrs. Kapoor proved that red for a bridal trousseau is a thing of the past as she was styled by Ami Patel in a Sabyasachi ivory organza saree that the golden glamour with tilla work and a veil that had customised details with the infinity symbol and their wedding date, month and year. She went with chunky Heritage jewellery and a cute customised kaleera. The RRR actress kept her makeup and hairdo as simple as ever with freckles and hair down.

For her Mehendi, she wore a Manish Malhotra upcycled lehenga set. Goals, isn't it? Personalised to the core it cost 3000 hours to curate this perfect piece. Her blouse was designed in real gold, silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins. And, her skirt had scraps of weaves, fabrics, and everything pretty. With a maang tikka and a necklace, her desi look was rounded out. Clipped hair, dewy makeup, and pink lips, what a stunner!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her wedding guest style is the one to be remembered. She chose Manish Malhotra desi ensembles for both celebrations. For Mehendi, it was all about shimmer and some more shimmer as she wore a lehenga set. Next up, was her blush pink sheer organza saree that bore embroidery. She was truly in her princess behaviour as she accessorised her look so well and chose subtle makeup.

Karisma Kapoor

The 47-year-old kept the tradition of wearing yellow to a Mehendi as she donned a Punit Balana embroidered anarkali set. The desi girl styled her look with complementing accessories in gold. As a wedding goer, she chose a Manish Malhotra ivory saree that featured zari work and colouful floral patterns. Isn't the matha Patti just so beautiful?

Deepika Padukone

Somebody calm down our eyes, please! Sporty chic is our favourite vibe and this coordinated denim set by Levi's x Deepika Padukone shows green-hued denim is here to stay as well. The Gehraiyaan star wore it with a white t-shirt, black circular sunnies, and Adidas white sneakers.

Nora Fatehi

Did you say colour me blue for every party? The fashion girl donned a Rebecca Vallance gown that came with V-neckline, gold-toned chain straps, and a flare that made for a train. She was a beauty in gold as her accessories too followed her outfit's suit.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Summer fashion best summed up: Go strapless. The Gaby Charbachy red textured gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. The mother-of-two dressed up as a sexy queen with accessories designed with emeralds and diamonds. Her makeup is just dew'in it right.

Shanaya Kapoor

The girl who's in a max chill by the water state of mind currently. Remember her blue bikini set? Her latest game had two, a brown bikini set with floral print and a shirt which was put together with a dainty necklace, a straw hat, and hoop earrings. She also slayed in an orange tropical printed bikini set that was complemented with a pink sarong from Flirtatious.

Sara Ali Khan

The jungle queen shows us how it's done again. We mean the hot kind in summer. The Atrangi Re star wore a beige dungaree with knotted straps and teamed it with a printed bikini top.

Kriti Sanon

We're team coords. Obsession courtesy: The Bachchan Pandey's turtleneck full-sleeved cropped knit top and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. She styled herself up with white high-top sneakers, hoop earrings, and a black quilted tote bag.

Which diva's style do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

