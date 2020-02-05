Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,Tara Sutaria: Best & Worst Dressed from Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Our B'Town stars turned up at the event looking their very best so let's find out the best and worst dressed from the event held last night.

Last night the big wheels and the who’s who from the Bollywood industry was present at the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Armaan is Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s first cousin. Our B Town stars turned up at the event looking their very best so let's find out the best and worst dressed from the event held last night.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present at her cousin brother’s wedding festivities too. The stunner shined in a silver grey sequin number. Her look included a short choli with crystal details with a high waisted lehenga and matching dupatta. She styled her look with kundan jewellery, filled in brows, deep lips and a half up - half down hairdo. Bebo’s outfit is quite dated and her hairdo is a big no for us.

Alia Bhatt too attended the festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Alia opted for a pastel pink and green number by Manish Malhotra. Alia opted for a short pink choli with a high waisted green lehenga and a matching dupatta. Alia styled her look with open hair with curls, filled in bushy brows, a heavy maang-tika, small black bindi and a pink lip. The outfit seems a little too dated, however, Alia does look pretty.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor attended the wedding in a silver high neck ensemble. Her outfit was heavily embellished and was paired with a matching dupatta. The stunner opted for a sleek hairdo, filled in brows glossy lips and drop earrings. We like!

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee also attended the event. She looked very pretty in a pastel green tissue saree which she teamed up with a high neck, half sleeves blouse. Hair tied in a sleek bun, filled in brows, nude lips, drop earrings completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor is next on our list. The diva donned a saree by Good Earth. Her cream and golden drape was styled with open sleek hair, jadau jewellery, filled in brows and winged eyeliner. Though the outfit is pretty, the makeup is unfortunately a major disaster given how it is not blended well at all.

The beautiful Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also present at the event. She looked pretty in a pale pink saree with elaborate silver work on it. She styled her saree with a silver fringe halter neck blouse, hair left open in cascading curls, smokey eyes and a fresh face of makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a dusted golden embellished lehenga choli with a heavily sequinned golden dupatta by Kresha Bajaj. Ananya styled her look with brushed open hair in cascading curls with filled in brows, nude glossy lips, blush pink cheeks and a golden choker.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was present at the event too. The beautiful actress looked pretty in an off-white and gold sequin number. Her look included a deep neck sleeveless blouse with a high waisted lehenga and a matching dupatta. She styled her look with center parted sleek hairdo, a jadau choker and earrings and a glossy full face of makeup. Pretty indeed!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked pretty donned an aubergine hued lehenga. Her look featured a heavily sequined blouse with cut-out sleeves with a high waisted lehenga skirt with a matching dupatta with a broad golden border. Kundan golden jewellery with center parted sleek hairdo, dewy makeup and nude lipstick completed her look.

Malaika Arora walked in with . The diva donned a bright red ensemble. Her look included a deep cut sleeveless blouse with a high waisted concept saree. She styled her look with center parted sleek hair, studded jewellery, smokey eyes, nude lip and blush pink cheeks.

Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal attended the wedding with beau . The fashion designer picked up a black number. Her look featured a black sheer strapless blouse which she teamed up with an elaborate lehenga in the same hue. Natasha styled her look with open hair in soft curls with a full face of makeup.

, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, , to name a few were our dapper Bollywood stars who attended the high profile do too.

Who do you think was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

