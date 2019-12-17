Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday give bright colours their stamp approval for this season

Are you someone who just can’t do without colours? Well, Fall/Winter can be a tricky season for you colourful people. Take cues from these Bollywood divas on how to drive those winter blues away with colours!

Whether wearing colours is your thing or maybe a subtle way to bring some cheer in the melancholic condition of the current world affairs. Have no fear because our leading ladies are here to show you how to get it right. Colours can be problematic to pull off sometimes, especially with the ongoing season. While fashion has always taught us to choose dull and darker hues for Fall/Winter, these ladies think otherwise. It does feel good to break away from those traditional fashion norms, doesn’t it?

From bold in-your-face hues to easy breezy mild colours that remind you of a lazy spring afternoon, colours sure are making their way in this season. If you love colours, this is a win-win situation for you. If you are someone who is more inclined towards darker hues, it doesn’t hurt to try something new, does it now? Be it a casual soiree or a festive dinner invite, fearlessly choose colours. So start taking inspiration from these ladies of Bollywood on how to make bright colours a Fall/Winter must have.

Ananya Panday

All the looks put together by the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress for the film’s promotions have been a dream. If there was one thing that stayed consistent throughout it all, were colours. Pink, green, sunset orange or neon yellow, you name it and this diva has already experimented with that colour. The 21 year old actress donned a sharply tailored pink dress by Nauman Piyarji with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup. It has always been a common misconception that pink is too feminine or girly, well after Ananya walked out with this look you’ll think otherwise.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This beauty queen has always been the talk of the town for her fashion game. From rocking head-to-toe black to walking in Fall/Winter with a bag full of colours, she’s done it all. And talk about self-love! The Good Newwz actress draped a powder blue Italian organza BEBO saree by Picchika which was nothing less than a summer dream. Just like the first bloom of spring, the saree is ornamented with delicate flowers. She completed her look with a messy braid and topped it off with some dewy makeup.

Kiara Advani

That neon love! We’ve been spotting quite a few ladies opting for neon this season. Kiara Advani sure isn't one to shy away. The Good Newwz actress put on a neon yellow jumpsuit by Atsu Official for promoting her new movie and paired it up with some loose waves. But for us her matrix shades absolutely stole the show! Who knew neon would take over the somber colours of Fall/Winter? Well according to Kiara, it can.

Alia Bhatt wrapped herself up in not one, two or three but a multi-coloured stripe saree by Sabyasachi and left us completely spellbound. This saree is an ideal choice for a casual soiree with your girl pals. The actress completed her look with a sleek bun and a pair of droopy earrings by Sabyasachi Jewellery. Her look is a faultless example of how wearing many colours at the same time, if done right can never go overboard.

Now it’s time to put those somber colours of Fall/Winter somewhere deep inside your closet and make room for blazing bright colours. Because they are coming in hot! We think it is pretty safe to say that the yellow coat which took a backseat in your closet is all set to come out! Which colour will you take on first? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion.

Read More