Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria: Best and Worst dressed from the event held last night

With the commencement of 2020, we know that we are in for a lot of events, functions and award shows. The who’s who from our entertainment and glamour industry makes sure that they make their presence felt looking their very best. Last night we saw the big wheels from the Bollywood industry turning for an event, so let’s find out the best and worst dressed from the event held last night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present at the event. The stunner opted or a strapless floor length lime yellow outfit with a thigh high slit. She styled her look with brushed down open hair, glossy lips and soft eyes. The outfit complimented her body well and as usual she looked flawless.

Sonam Kapoor was also present at the event. Sonam opted for an off white Masaba x Rhea Kapoor saree. Her look included an off-white sheer saree with embroidery on it in white. She teamed her saree with a sunflower printed floral full sleeves blouse with a diamond neckline. Old retro like hairdo with filled in brows, a fresh face of makeup and dangler earrings completed her look.

Rakul Preet

The stunning Rakul Preet attended an event as she dazzled in a Dolly J studio number. Her look included a floor length outfit with one shoulder batwing flowy cape and a thigh high slit. She styled her look with a sleek low ponytail, filled in brows, nude lips and black strappy heels. Pretty!

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was in the mood for some bling. The Student of the Year 2 actress opted for a black sequin floor length number. Her outfit featured a cut out sweetheart neckline, a bouffant one shoulder and thigh high slit. She styled her look with center parted sleek hair, diamond studded dangler earrings and a full face of makeup. We think she pulled off the look really well.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is next on our list. The young actress looked pretty in a Galia Lahav number. Her look included a floor length black dress with full sleeves, an attached rich pink satin rose like detail flowing till the end and a thigh high slit.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is up next. The War actress glided down the red carpet in a black Gaby Charbachy outfit. Her strapless outfit hugged her at the right places and defined her body beautifully with a thigh high slit. Brushed open hair with winged eyeliner and nude glossy lip completed her look.

Bollywood’s leading men like Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Rao, looked dapper as they graced the event.

Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

