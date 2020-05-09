Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the OG fashion couple and we have enough proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been serving for as long as we know and this throwback picture is enough proof. Check it out

For years now Bollywood has set up its bar high with some of the most amazing looking movies and celebrities who are enough to steal the show. Bollywood celebrities have always been obsessed with fashion and there’s no denying that! Let’s be real, Bollywood movies have been a roadway to getting some of the most stunning international trends to India whereas, celebs have shown all the right ways to rock it. This was obviously before the internet where the only source of fashion inspiration came from B-Town stars.

Proving our point right is the stylish couple of Bollywood. Kareena and Saif have always managed to make heads turn. Be it, Bebo, with her stunning style of Saif with his jaw-dropping looks (or the famous tattoo). Case in point, just a few hours ago, Kareena shared a picture of her ‘Saturday Mood’. While it was definitely a mood, the throwback photo screamed style and how.

Shot back in Morocco in 2009, the couple is seen making the most of their stroll outside looking like stars they are and were. Kareena is seen in a beige dress that was cinched at the waist showing off her gorgeous curves and tones body. On the other hand, we are drooling over how Saif steals the show in a lilac button-down shirt, white pants and a brown belt. Talk about being - tall, dark and handsome!

This clearly proves that they have been on top of the fashion game and it is all they know.

