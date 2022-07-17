Kareena Kapoor and Taimur have a happy ice cream day in a cool striped co-ord set and tee; Yay or Nay?

It's monsoon and we're thinking ice creams. Don't know whether the cooler, the better or is it just us convincing ourselves that monsoon got nothing on us. If we may translate, no weather can dull our mood to dress up and make us feel at ease. With the looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gelato session in London, we're guessing the revival of summer shorts. These have found their way into the spotlight again and it's looking fab, folks!

The fashionable mother-son-duo in Bollywood town brought the cool on a sunny day and looked ready for some fun coupled with a messy ice-cream time. A sweet summer, nailed right! Bebo loves comfort and an unfussy look which isn't difficult to guess. Co-ordinated outfits have our hearts racing and eyes glaring at their effortless styling potential, just look at the mother-of-two's ensemble for a day's outing. She rocked a printed combo that featured a yellow shirt and shorts coloured with peach stripes.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress styled her collared number which bore short sleeves with comfortable shorts. Here's a cute catch, it had heart-printed patches. You can find a similar kind at Zimmermann which is exclusively available at Net-A-Porter. But, here's the sad news: These come minus the square patches. But, you don the same as your resort wear and style it up with a bikini.

Kareena is the one who knows what it takes to influence a stylish pack, as seen here, she styled her look with a black crossbody Chanel quilted bag, black framed sunnies, and white espadrilles. Her hair was tied into a bun and she had bright lipstick on.

