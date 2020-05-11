Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: 10 celebrity ways to rock your locked away denim after the quarantine

Denim is the ultimate classic in every girl’s wardrobe and here are 10 celebrity ways to rock them in style once the lockdown ends. Vote for your favourite

No matter what your style is denim is that quintessential piece of clothing in everyone’s wardrobe. While we are in the lockdown, we never knew, we’d miss wearing jeans (surprising, huh?). Well, that is true and as much as we miss dressing up, all we can do right now is stare at celebrity pictures and gather inspiration for when we actually can rock’em. So, here are 10 celebrity-approved ways to rock that denim clothing in style.

Nothing screams classic like a pair of jeans and a crisp white shirt. Sonam gave it a twist with her hands full of henna and a pair of pearl-studded shoes.

DP gave the American classics a trendy twist by opting for baggy denim with embellished details.

When you have ‘nothing to wear’ a denim jacket is a way to go!

When you are confused, wear both of them. Denim on denim is a classic and you can never go wrong with that!

Case in point, Katrina stands by the fact that denim on denim is the best combination ever.

We have DP back on the list and this denim overall and contrasting heels is the chicest thing ever.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena channels her inner teenage girl as she rocks her skinny jeans with a graphic tee.

Sonam takes a high-fashion road as she layers her denim and shows the world how its done.

Kiara Advani

Kiara shows of her gorgeous curves in this denim overall with a vintage boot-length twist.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara gives every college girl a perfect inspiration as she pairs it with a pair of white sneakers and a black tee.

Whose look would you re-create post the quarantine? Let us know in the comments section below.

