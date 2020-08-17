  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan's birthday in a Rajdeep Ranawat kaftan: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes quite a statement as she dresses up for Saif's birthday in a kaftan. Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her fashion game for as long as we can imagine. Just like everyone else in the industry, Bebo has her own personal style that is easy and relaxed and lately, her Instagram feed is enough proof of it. Kaftans have become her go-to and she is often publicly talking about her love for them. For the unversed, the kaftan is a long piece of cloth that has the easiest silhouette that is ever possible. With just two holes for the sleeves, it is often cinched at the waist. 

Kareena made quite the statement as she twinned with her beloved 'Saifu' in pink. While Saif looked handsome as always in a simple kurta, Bebo brought in her glamour and pregnancy glow (yup, baby no. 2 is on its way!) in an easy number by Rajdeep Ranawat. The relaxed kaftan bore abstract prints all over with colourful patches in olive green added a fun contrast. She dressed it up a bit by pairing it with a brown waist belt that cinched her pregnant belly. 

Adding to the look, she styled the outfit with a pair of matching pink stud earrings. This little addition made it all look put-together even when it was a small celebration at their house. Bebo then pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail and kept her tresses off her face. Lastly, kohl-rimmed eyes and a neutral, glowy base completed her look. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

