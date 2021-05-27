Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: 3 Times celebs ditched their modern lehengas for traditional silk sarees

Traditional silk sarees are that one quintessential piece of desi clothing that you can never go wrong with.

Whether it’s the blouse or the way it’s draped, every desi outfits these days have a modern element to them. When it comes to festive occasions or weddings, celebs are often trying to experiment with these new-age desi outfits. But, in the last few years, we’ve often seen actresses revisit the classics and opt for traditional silk sarees. Here are the top 3 times Bollywood divas picked out silk sarees for festive occasions.

Deepika and her love for sarees know no bounds and backed by a rich south Indian culture, the diva is often picking out Kanjeevaram sarees for festive occasions. This particular pink wonder was everything traditional when paired with a high neck blouse and studded earrings. A sleek bun and glowy makeup rounded off her look.

Talking about traditional outfits, Shraddha Kapoor stole the show with this purple silk number she borrowed from her mother’s closet. Styled with gajra, sleek bun, kohl-rimmed eyes and traditional gold jewellery, the look is every bit desi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keeping the quintessential Indian saree vibe alive, we have Kareena Kapoor looking her absolute best in this emerald green silk creation. With diamonds and emeralds accessorising her look, Bebo stuck to her kajal and sindoor to elevate it to a whole new level.

Whose quintessential desi silk saree do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

