Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Celeb approved ways to don the fall favourite olive shade

Bomber jackers, dresses and even ethnic outfits look great in this fall shade. Take a look at how our favourite celebrities have sported it so far!

With October comes autumn. While the month is supposed to be cooler, we struggle with the blazing October heat at this time. Not like that has stopped us from bringing out our darker, moodier shades in honour of the season. Burgundy, olive green, tan and darker hues are most common at this time of the year. Take a look at how some of the hottest stars put their best foot forward in olive green hues, giving us inspiration for this fall.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The queen of casual outfits, Bebo showed us how to rock an olive green bomber jacket in style. She wore hers over a simple white tank top and navy blue jeans. To further accentuate her fall style, the diva completed her look with tan knee-length leather boots. A red pout and wayfarers added some glam to her off-duty look.



Nothing looks as chic or is as comfortable as a basic slip dress. Malaika Arora sported an olive green one while out in the city to run errands. Styled with flip-flops and oversized sunglasses, she pulled off the look well.

Sara Ali Khan

Channelling her inner girl-next-door, Sara picked out a simple olive green off-shoulder romper that showed off her toned tanned legs. Paired with a metallic bag and basic flip flips, her look was cool and easy.



Disha loves all things tomboy so it comes as no surprise that she picked out an olive green track pant and matching sports bra to wear. Complete with a belt and black sneakers, she looked like she could take on the world!



For the love of her ethnic outfits, Alia picked out an elegant olive green kurta from AM PM and styled it with simple white palazzo pants that matched the white embroidery on her top. Muted toned juts and matching jhumkas completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

A fan of keeping things casual, Kriti picked out a denim olive green dungaree-dress to wear over her printed tee for an event. Styled with black sneakers and a messy hairdo, Kriti's look was simple and fuss-free.



Always looking glam, Deepika Padukone hit the red carpet in an olive green structured skirt with a thigh-high slit. Styled with an edgy rhinestone-encrusted crop top, shoulder-duster earrings and a black buckle belt, Deepika showed us how its done!

