Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Are you still on your Sunday bed? Nothing like a day's off that gets you to relax and give you the much-needed breather. And another comforting detail to know is that it's our day to give you a weekly summary of all fashion looks put out by your favourite Bollywood ladies. What's in it for all of us, you question? A glam a day or night, is the best mood-booster isn't it? A fashion nerd would agree! From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, your divas proved there can be no shortage ever for top-tier style inspirations.

Kiara Advani

Tee time is always the coolest feeling, agrees the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress. She picked out a Dolce & Gabbana 3D printed tee and styled it up with mini distressed denim shorts and Balenciaga sneakers. Salon visits, coffee meets, and lunch dates, all in this outfit, what do you think?

Deepika Padukone

Would you repeat an outfit unless you see it's potential? This green pantsuit has won the Gehraiyaan starlet's heart for the second time and here's proof. Do you like her Gauge 81 co-ordinated ser was styled with a lace embroidered bralette, Louis Vuitton's Dauphine bag and white pointed-toe pumps? Flashing cutest smiles and dashing styles is this couple. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone aced her monochrome looks in formals, right?

Shanaya Kapoor

A maxi dress for a maximum statement-making look. Always bringing the most fabulous dresses to the public eye is the Bedhadak actress. Photographed in a strappy tiered dress with smocked detail, this was her dinner outfit. Simple and elegantly styled with strappy flats.

Malaika Arora

Sweater-weather, we're upto some cosy business! Wrapped in a knitted ivory sweater, Mala rocked this oversized full-sleeved number with blue ripped jeans, hot pink flip-flops and her new luxe-find, also known as, Louis Vuitton's Muria bucket bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Are you team ivory or green? Does this question stand a chance, like for real? We see two flawless and beautiful ethnic ensembles. Perfect for what you could a daytime and nighttime event, sorted for back-to-back functions in a row. For Laal Singh Chaddha movie premiere, Bebo was dressed in an organza silk midi kurta teamed with palazzo pants and a dupatta with a ruffled hem. Such pretty embroidery, right?

A mint green kurta suit to instantly brighten your day. This Begum Pret attire seen on the mother-of-two boasted of regal embroidery and fabric. She wore this with juttis, jhumkas and black sunnies, styling justice done indeed!

Kriti Sanon

Just monsoon'ing right like. The Adipurush actress' brought the warmth in two ensembles. Her pink and blue look included a knitted crop top with a V-neck clubbed with blue high-waisted flared jeans. Kriti's brown mini dress with drop shoulders, ribbed hems, and a high-neck looked its stylish best with white sneakers. Two ways to wear your sneakers, nice!

Ananya Panday

Desi or western? Just in time for festival and party season, our favourites are here, lucky us. What about you? Both styled by Meagan Concessio, the Liger actress mastered the denim-on-denim trend in a strapless top and ripped jeans. Another mind-blowing ethnic look comprised of a Faabiiana mini kurta put together with a scalloped hem dupatta and embroidered bottoms. Add accessories to complement and you're good to make people stop and swoon.

