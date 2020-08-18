Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Celeb inspired lightweight sarees to have in your closet

Lightweight sarees can be dressed up or down depending upon the occasion which makes it a must-have. Check out our favourite picks

We always wonder what would it be like to dress up during festivals if it weren't for sarees? Sarees have been the pride and joy of women across India and no matter what the occasion, they have a way to crawl their way into our closets. This quintessential piece of clothing is not only adored by women across India but also our favourite Bollywood celebrities. While we have the nine-yard in quite a lot of different styles and patterns, it's not always feasible to step out in an OTT avatar. While embellished wonders look the best, sometimes a laid-back fluid drape is enough to make a statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and her Picchika saree literally broke the internet. She took her self-love to a whole new level in this custom Bebo printed drape. If not this particular custom wonder, organza sarees create quite the fluid statement while also making sure it's fun and flirty. Styling these lightweight wonders is literally a piece of cake which is why it makes it a must-have in every wardrobe.

Anushka Sharma's mantra of styling lightweight wonders is to go all out with the jewellery. Floral numbers do create a statement but the added bonus here is that you can dress it up and down depending on the occasion.

Deepika wore a floral drape by Sabyasachi and literally stole the show. She wore the drape for a summit and while it was quite a formal occasion, the saree fit right in. She styled it with a choker necklace but you can literally go all out with chunky silver jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actress rarely wears a saree but when she does, she manages to give us major style cues. This Bandhani chiffon saree is a breezy choice for all the upcoming festivals. What makes it fun is the fact that you do not need to put in a lot of effort, let the drape work its magic.

Kat and her love for lightweight sarees is inevitable. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has surely proved her love for breezy draped and is often seen styling it in quite a lot of unique ways. Floral bloom prints are her favourite to rock during the summer while she serves enough style inspiration!

Alia Bhatt has recently started loving sarees and boy are we impressed! While she still sticks to her basics, this organza drape by Picchika is easy but still manages to create a statement. Surely a must-have!

