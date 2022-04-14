Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi: 5 Divas who proved to win is to don red strapless gowns

History has it that all fabulous things just know how to stay. An updated closet always looks fashionable but the last thing we'd not wish to leave behind is red gowns. Flattering to the core, consider this hue to have your style filled with edgy energy. With our pumped-up party days here, how could we not approve of something that's proven to be bankable? If you're still of the view that red gowns are a bygone game, celebrities have shown us how to get a slay streak on.

Janhvi Kapoor

Glam up and love, once, twice, and forever. Isn't this strapless gown the one to do it? This Atelier Zuhra voluminous attire came with a fitted bodice and mosaic mirrorwork. The Roohi actress went all princess-y with studded accessories and chose to wear no necklace. P for pretty and simply perfect!

Deepika Padukone

Red reigns, this queen-approved gown by Gaurav Gupta looked mind-blowing with a structured bodice that had an asymmetric neckline and this number opened into a flare with pleats. The Gehraiyaan starlet rocked her red-carpet look with ear cuffs.

Nora Fatehi

The more, the hotter, we said, it! The Kusu Kusu star picked out an Rs. 88,588 Deja Sunset dress by Tarik Ediz that bore no straps, a corseted bodice, and a sexy thigh-high slit. It also had an extra detail attached to her waist and cascaded as a train that settled on the floor. She accessorised her diva look with pointed-toe pumps, a studded necklace, and earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Miss Kapoor, enough said. The boss of all things fashion and fun, Bebo donned a pleated gown by A Mindful Use Of Resources. This strapless tiered attire wore a sweetheart neckline made with a ruched touch and a belt that cinched her waist. She went cutesy with a layered chain and a ring.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Unlock the oomph and elegance all in one shot! The mother-of-two opted for a strapless organza number with a thigh-high slit and a sweetheart neckline that came in a pleated style. She brought much luxe with her look as she put emeralds and diamonds on display through her accessories.

Whose dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

