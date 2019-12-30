Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma: Best & Worst Dressed Looks of 2019

With this year coming to a close, lets out Pinkvilla’s final list of Best and Worst dressed in each category of the year gone by.

2019 has been a year which was high on talent, content driven films and well, fashion. From buzzing airport looks to elegant red carpet looks to sporty gym looks, we got them all. With this year coming to a close, lets out Pinkvilla’s final list of Best and Worst dressed in each category of the year gone by.

Best Red Carpet Look

Jonas is undoubtedly the Queen of red carpet looks. The looked mesmerising in a black ballroom gown by Ellie Saab. Her look featured a black halter neck fitted corset with an attached tulle skirt from the waist down. She styled her look with an up hairdo framing her face beautifully with diamond drop earrings and a flawless face of makeup.

Worst Red Carpet Look

Kiara Advani’s Antonio Riva pastel big outfit was a major let down. Her look featured a strapless ballroom gown with a huge bow detailing in the back and a sweetheart neckline. She styled her look with open hair in old Hollywood style decorated with hair accessories, black elbow length gloves and blush golden makeup completed her look.

Best Desi Look

There’s absolutely no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a real trendsetter. She kickstarter the sequin saree look by Manish Malhotra. We were left in awe when she stepped out wearing a salmon orange sequin saree with a satin bralette blouse. Brushed open beach wavy hair with minimal makeup and jewellery completed her absolutely stunning look.

Worst Desi Look

Kriti Sanon’s Panipat wardrobe was highly disappointing. However, this look definitely tops out list. Kriti wore a green ensemble by Abraham & Thakore. Her look included a white and green knee length kurta with 3/4th sleeves which she teamed up with a green cotton printed saree. She styled her look with a side braid, filled in brows, silver oxidised jewellery and white converse shoes. Everything about this look was a big mess.

Best Saree Look

There were a lot of contenders for this spot. From and Priyanka Chopra’s floral Sabyasachi saree to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sequin Manish Malhotra saree, the competition was pretty tough. However, walking away with the cake was none other than in her abstract multi-coloured Sabyasachi saree. She styled her look with black smokey eyes, chunky jewellery and bangles and golden peep toes.

Worst Saree Look

Nushrat Bharucha recently attended an award show joining the sequin saree bandwagon. However, her look was wrong at a lot of levels. For starters the saree didn’t flatter her frame at all. Secondly, the velvet blouse was ill-fitting and a big no.

Best Gym Look

No one does gym looks better than the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The stunner opted for a black plain ganji which she teamed with black stretchy yoga pants with a bit of sheen and topped it off with a black bomber jacket with a white zipper detail. She styled her look with black sunglasses and white shoes.

Worst Gym Look

Another regular at the gym is Janhvi Kapoor but this particular look of her, didn’t impress us one bit. Kapoor opted for a white graphic printed crop top which she teamed with blue shorts and threw in a black fishnet cropped jacket. Hair tied in a ponytail with a yellow and black polka dot bag and flip flops completed her look.

Best Airport Look

Deepika Padukone definitely is one of the actresses who serves us the best airport looks. One of our most favourite looks has to be of DP wearing an oversized long crisp button down which she layered with a throw in oversized denim jacket. Padukone styled her look with a pair of black stockings, black knee length boots, a cross body sling bag, sleek hairdo and black sunglasses. So chic!

Worst Airport Look

Rani Mukherji bags the position. The Mardaani 2 actress picked a white graphic t-shirt which she teamed up with black skinny pants and threw in a white puffer jacket with print on it. She styled her look with brushed open straightened hair, red lip and red daddy sneakers.

Best Beauty Look

Smokey eyes clearly ruled 2019. This year our favourite actresses flaunted this beauty look with a lot of elan. Anushka Sharm won our hearts with her makeup look. She stepped out with husband Virat Kohli for Diwali wherein she donned a colourful Sabyasachi ensemble and styled it with messy hair ponytail, chunky jewellery, heavy smokey eyes and a nude lip! We love!

Worst Beauty Look

Tara Sutaria graced the famous Bachchan Diwali party this year. The actress walked in wearing a silver grey Manish Malhotra sequin saree which she teamed up with a satin bralette blouse. While her outfit looked pretty, her makeup was wrong at a lot of levels. We understand that the baking makeup trend is in but it was a major makeup fail here.

Best Fashion Faceoff

This year’s best fashion faceoff has to be between Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Deepika during her stint at Cannes last year won us over wearing a purple well tailored pantsuit by MAO featuring lapel detailing and flared pants. Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand wore a similar pantsuit earlier this year by Atsu. Her outfit featured waist cut-outs, plunging neckline and flared pants. Our vote her without a doubt goes to Kareena for the impeccable fit and styling.

Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

