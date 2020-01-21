Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: THIS is the current fashion trend & here’s how you wear it

Post the massive fad with the neons, sequined sarees and fanny packs; our B’Town brigade is obsessing with the Victorian bishop sleeves. Listed below are our favourite actors who certainly can’t seem to be getting enough of this old world style!

"What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is an instant language." —Miuccia Prada

We often undermine the power of clothes. The impact of breath-taking styles and silhouettes have empowered a whole living generation. It has successfully managed to bring about a whole new revolution which organically changed the way men and women dressed. Post World War II, we’re all familiar with how Gabrielle Chanel, aka, Coco Chanel spearheaded the idea of putting women in pants. Interestingly, the designer was also arrested for wearing this comfortable piece of clothing during the ruthless World War II, as it was considered ‘unfeminine’.

Fashion has broken stereotypes, barriers, lended individuals their own identity and freedom to express who they really are. Another beautiful layer to this already decorated hat is that this phenomenon is cyclic. We’re living in a time wherein we’re mirroring all of 90s fashion but with a very present - day twist. There was a time when corsets, exaggerated bouffant sleeves and boot-cuts were considered to be ‘passé’. Cut to the last season of 2019 and that’s all that there is on the runway models and on the stands.

Deepika Padukone is all things classy! The diva over the years has always found a weakness with the bishop sleeves. Recently, for Chhapaak promotions the diva sported a white blouse with elbow length exaggerated sleeves which she teamed up with a pair of basic blue denim jeans. We like!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sometimes, it's just the small elements which can really make an outfit stand out and for us here, it is the bishop sleeves. We love Bebo’s polka dot jumpsuit coupled with slimmed bishop sleeves. Love!

Jonas

Mr. and Mrs. Jonas have always made our hearts melt. However, it was Priyanka’s NYE dress which gave the ‘aww’ moment a tough fight. Tbh, it was her sleeves which really stole the show.

This particular look stole our hearts for sure. Anushka Sharma attended ’s party which he threw for International pop star, Katy Perry. The diva in her minimal dusted silver dress made an impact and the hero of the outfit was her fascinating sleeves.

Shraddha Kapoor who is busy promoting her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D, jumped onto the bandwagon as well. The diva wore a pretty cropped dress bearing fun sleeves with laser cut-outs.

Who do you think pulled off the bishop sleeves better? Comment below and let us know.

