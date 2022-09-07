Kareena Kapoor gives her printed shirt and mom jeans a fancy-chic touch with Hermès Kelly bag; Yay or Nay?

It's a shirt day! Slay time is...right now in basic terms. It may feel like only yesterday we spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan's white shirt which qualifies to be a staple and a gem. While you treasure this classic shirt in all the good ways and put it on full display many times, there's another cool shirt. You can never be sartorially clueless when you have Bebo giving references like a sheer fashion icon. She returned to Mumbai a few days ago post a fun time with her boys at The Pataudi Palace.

We're not surprised that tropical printed shirts are back again. Or is it a Kareena thing to never let go of the spiffiest outfits? When your style's mood board for the day reads comfy and stylish, this is what it looks like. You now no longer need to peer through fashion guides for when you want to do your casual look right. The mother-of-two makes no chance for a miss and this was her look for yesterday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress's off-duty look featured an olive green shirt with tropical prints in beige. This collared and full-sleeved shirt had a knotted detail at the hem. To give an understated dose of polish, blue mom jeans were included in her OOTD. Kareena wore this outfit with espadrille white shoes, black sunglasses, and now her most-carried handbag, the classy Hermès Kelly handbag. She also glammed up with bright lipstick and a ponytail.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

