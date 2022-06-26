Kareena Kapoor goes matchy-matchy with her boys in graphic-printed tees and sneakers; Yay or Nay?

Looks like we can't sit with the Kapoor-Khan trio! It's too cool in there, lucky London. Not sure what the weather reads in the capital of England, since it's monsoon here in India, we're ready to look packed. The blend of humidity and chilly breezes can make us yearn for certain comebacks and new buys. Including t-shirts on days when we want comfort and a little heavy dose of chic. This is exactly what their outfits define. They're twinning and smashing it simultaneously, are you screaming goals yet?

They say music is for the soul and so is fashion when you breathe and live by it. At least that seems to be Bebo's mantra. Currently, in the far away land, she's with her boys Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They looked all set to have fun at The Rolling Stones concert dressed to the nines in casuals. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress rocked a graphic printed t-shirt with short sleeves and a crew neck and combined her cool look with a crossbody Gucci bag. The same was worn by her little munchkin and look at how well they didn't miss out on details.

The starlet's bootcut denim too was in sync with her boy's blue joggers. And, to also ensure Saif hasn't let the theme pass, he too rocked a black graphic printed tee styled with a black leather jacket same as his wife. He also chose light blue jeans and the natty family rounded off their looks with white sneakers.

Do you love their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

