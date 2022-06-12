Kareena Kapoor in Hemant & Nandita maxi tiered dress looked brunch ready and super elegant; Yay or Nay?

Tell us if you know this already. Where there is a Kareena Kapoor Khan, there is no fashion faux pas. Her today's look is giving us high-glam vibes, proving that her style is ever at the apex of fashion. The fly days of flower power are in full bloom and while monsoon awaits to replace summer, buy into this trend before it leaves your sight. Always in a show-crashing fashion mode, Bebo's very bright and beautiful look can define your brunch fit.

The mother-of-two's day looks breezy and she's all about elegance. We can't wait to reveal that her maxi dress is from Hemant and Nandita. This is the ultimate retail therapy we all needed after spotting too many skirts, denim jackets, and shorts. Dresses to have satisfied us enough this season but no we're not hitting the miss button after having had a look at this. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was photographed outside her parents' residence this afternoon.

Perfection alert! Kareena rocked a Sahar button-up dress that featured a collar, bishop sleeves, pinstripe detail in gold, and myriad floral prints which brought together a soothing and gorgeous saga of multi-coloured patches. Curated with georgette, it also had a fabric belt that cinched her waist. The pleated skirt with its flowy silhouette and scalloped hem looks heavenly.

The 41-year-old's sheer dress was worn over a white mini strappy bodycon dress. Kareena styled this Rs. 22,540 dress with a cantaloupe orange pouch bag and neon green braided stilettos. The starlet tied her hair into a low ponytail and she coloured her lips pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week