Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Every time celebs showed their curvy figures in bodycon dresses

Celebrities have always been a fan of showing off their curvy bodies. I mean, they’ve worked hard on keeping it toned so might as well show it off right? Bodycon dresses have been a celeb favourite for as long as we can remember and looks like they’re not going to budge when it comes to that department. So, we took a look back at all of the times celebs made a statement in bodycon dresses!

Alia Bhatt made a great case for both sequins and bodycon dresses in this gorgeous blue number by Ralph Lauren. She styled it with minimal makeup and bouncy waves to balance out the jazziness of the dress. This look is clearly a winner!

Janhvi Kapoor

Ms Kapoor and her love for bodycon dresses is pretty evident. She finds every occasion to rock a bodycon and this sheer Yousef Aljasmi creation takes the cake away!

Ananya Panday

The Student of the Year 2 debutante, Ananya Panday gave off major Barbie vibes in a bubble pink number by Oh Polly. It literally looked like the dress was a perfectly designed to accentuate her tall and curvy frame.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Poo of Bollywood knows all the right ways to rock a bodycon number. I mean, she has been doing it for almost two decades now. We’d like to see anyone top off this gorgeous dress by Bibhu Mohapatra!

Known for her curvy body and long legs, Deepika rocks a bodycon like no one else! This tangerine number is one of our favourite looks by the diva!

One of the biggest ambassadors for bodycon dresses, Kat makes any and every bodycon dress look like it another layer of skin on her body. We’re truly a fan!

Who do you think rocks bodycon dresses the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

