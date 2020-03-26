Coronavirus updates
Kareena Kapoor jigsaw puzzle: Link the pieces to see the Begum of Bollywood's ultra chic look

Bebo paired the iconic nautical stripes with a twist! Check out her complete look below. 
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2020 02:23 pm
Kareena Kapoor jigsaw puzzle: Link the pieces to see the Begum of Bollywood's ultra chic look
When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her A-game on. She has been setting trends since forever and it doesn't seem to be changing. 
Her look is all about comfort with the perfect mix of style. A look that can be recreated by anybody, is wearing nautical stripes. In a casual white tee with blue stripes, Bebo looked ultra-comfortable. Ensuring she looked stylish at the same time, she donned a pair of bright red flared pants to complete her look. 

Unscramble the photo of Kareena Kapoor to check out he complete look!

Credits :pinkvilla

