Kareena Kapoor jigsaw puzzle: Link the pieces to see the Begum of Bollywood's ultra chic look
When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her A-game on. She has been setting trends since forever and it doesn't seem to be changing.
Her look is all about comfort with the perfect mix of style. A look that can be recreated by anybody, is wearing nautical stripes. In a casual white tee with blue stripes, Bebo looked ultra-comfortable. Ensuring she looked stylish at the same time, she donned a pair of bright red flared pants to complete her look.
Unscramble the photo of Kareena Kapoor to check out he complete look!
