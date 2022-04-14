Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor to Navya Nanda: A roundup of Who Wore What to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding

It's that time of the year when a celebrity wedding was just wrapped up today. B-town's co-actors, style twin-ers, and the couple that continues to offer some cute moments made this a day to cherish forever and more. Fans have been on their toes since last year and rumours took on a parade and finally we saw it all come true as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married.

The Brahmāstra couple's wedding had a few filmmakers, close family, and friends drive in through the gates of Vastu in glam avatars. Leave it to Bollywood to define what a best-dressed look is all about and here goes the gala that looked all magical!

Karan Johar

For the pre-wedding celebrations, the filmmaker and producer rocked a yellow and blue embroidered ethnic ensemble. Today, he served a super suave look in pink as he wore a Manish Malhotra sherwani set that was all embroidered with gold sequins but his pajamas stayed plain. He finished the shaadi avatar with black footwear, tinted sunnies, and a pagri.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Two days, two mind-blowing ensembles by Manish Malhotra. It was all served hot and our screens surely got lucky. What a fashionista! For the Mehendi, Bebo picked out a shimmery lehenga set that had it look all elegant in colourful sequins that were put up on her sleeveless and cropped blouse with a beaded hem and a high-waist skirt. It saw all pastel shades and the sheer dupatta rightly complemented. The mother-of-two wore a double studded-layered necklace, a bangle, and earrings to finish off her OOTD. She kept her makeup simple and had her middle-parted hairdo left open and glammed up with braids.

The wedding look comprised of a blush pink organza saree which came with broad borders done pretty with gold embellishments. This gold zari number also had zari and was worn with a sleeveless blouse and was accessorised with a potli bag, a studded necklace, maang tikka, earrings, and double bangles all prettied up with pearls and studs.

Karisma Kapoor

The desi line-up of our dreams. The 47-year-old showed sunshine is all we need in a Punit Balana mustard yellow anarkali set she wore to the Mehendi yesterday. It consisted of a chanderi silk kurta that was further charmed up with resham embroidered churidar and organza silk dupatta that bore gota jaal embroidery. Her heavily accessorised look had jewellery, a potli bag, and juttis. Her hair was tied into a bun and she wore monochrome makeup.

Next up, for the wedding, she wore an organza white saree that was enticingly embroidered with colourful threads that designed floral patterns and broad borders. She donned it with a bright three-quartered sleeve blouse in shades of yellow, orange, and red. The Raja Babu actress accessorised her solid gold look with a mattha patti that looked like a headband, chaandbalis, and stacked bangles.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The darling sister of the groom brought shine and a whole lot of colour with her three ensembles. She took a multi-coloured sequin saree from Manish Malhotra which was donned with a sleeveless blouse. From Dedhia Jewellers, she styled her ethnic look with a chunky necklace and earrings. She kept her makeup all pink with her lips glossed up and her blow-dried hair was styled into a middle partition.

For day 2 of their wedding celebrations, she wore a printed kurta suit that bore gold foil designed into triangles and placed as the neckline. She chose a minimalistic vibe as she donned this knee-length number with a dupatta, churidar, and silver shimmery espadrilles.

The finale day of all things glam had her decked up in everything gold and gorgeous! She opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set that entailed a concept blouse with crystals and tassels placed in a tiered pattern. This did not have the regular dupatta on rather sheer capes were attached to this number's sleeves. Her mandala skirt was hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work. She combined her look for the day with Nizami jewels designed with rose-cut diamonds and Columbian emeralds all by Dedhia Jewellers.

Neetu Kapoor

The mother of the groom chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as her designers for all wedding celebrations on day 1 of the event, she wore an ivory lehenga set that boasted of flower power. Her chiffon ensemble had a party of colours and embroidery done with beads as the half-sleeved blouse with a U-neckline was capped with the dupatta that reminded much of a saree. Her desi look was accessorised with a statement Polki choker, earrings, bangles, and a potli bag.

Today it was another bright day she looked forward to with a kurta suit from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. The pastel yellow set featured a midi kurta with full sleeves and paired this up with a matching dupatta and palazzo. It was a pretty sight with the blend of silver and gold foil combining it all. With juttis and beaded accessories, her ootd was sealed off. She wore her hair in a low bun and her eyes were enhanced with kohl eyeliner.

Her last getup had her dressed in a lehenga set that also had a taste of saree. The super blast of colourful attire came with a half-sleeved blouse that bore intricate embroidery in gold and multiple patterns. She wore this blouse that had a U-neckline with a pink flared skirt that had white polka dots all over and a classy border. She wore these with a dupatta that had sequins embroidered all over and square-printed colour patches. Her ethnic look spoke of luxe with a cut-diamond chunky necklace that combined hues of gold, red and green. Her earrings too matched perfectly. The 63-year-old had her hair tied into a low bun and she stuck to a dewy makeup.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Saree is always in especially when all coloured up in bright hues. The Co-founder of Aara Health, as a wedding guest in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree looked charming. The lime green attire looked glorious with a yellow velvet border and colourful border. She slayed in it with a sleevless collared blue blouse. She further accessorised it up with drop earrings and stacked gold bangles. Navy kept her makeup subtle and had her hair clipped.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

The bride's bestie and pro fashion stunner chose a pastel yellow saree that also had white to grace it all up. It entailed a super pretty embroidery that was woven over a sheer fabric and had sequins keep it company. This looked well put together with a sleeveless blouse that had floral embroidered work. Brownies points for her pink eye shadow and that cutesy braid.

Anushka Ranjan

The super diva had us at ruffles and prints. Her saree from Mohini's by Mohini Chabria had soothing colours on it and was teamed with a strappy pastel pink blouse embroidered with beads and it had a plunging neckline. She chose an alluring set of accessories with chaandbali earrings that had pearls and studded bangles. Her sleek hair was tied into a low bun and looked complete with fresh mogra.

