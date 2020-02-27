Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor: THESE plunging neckline dresses left the world in awe

Bollywood divas are getting bolder and better. So, here we have all the times that celebs left the world gasping in their extra-plunging necklines.

With us entering in the third decade of the 21st Century, the divas are now not only experimenting with their roles in movies but also making sure to step up their style game. Gone are the days of feminine flowy dresses as B-Town divas are now making sure to make a bold statement and there’s no denying that! So, here we have all the times that celebs left the world gasping in their extra-plunging necklines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Amit Aggarwal

The diva sashayed down the recent runway event in a deep green ensemble by Amit Aggarwal. The show-stopping dress definitely made jaws drop as it featured a strapless embroidered top half with a plunging neckline. What stole the show was the trail attached at the waist that was cut out of Aggarwal’s iconic striped mesh fabric.

at the Grammy’s

Next on the list is Priyanka Chopra who made a stunning statement at the Grammy Awards this year. The diva walked down the red carpet in an ivory number by Ralph and Russo. The gown instantly became the talk of the town because of its silhouette and plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor in a metallic dress

Next on the list is Janhvi Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a metallic pleated dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. The pleated wonder bore a deep plunging neckline while a thigh-high slit showed enough of her long toned legs. Gorgeous glam and voluminous hair completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan in a white mini dress

Next, we have Sara Ali Khan who made a ravishing statement in a white mini dress. Her dress bore an asymmetrical neckline with half of it featuring a strapless detail while the other half bore padded shoulders any full sleeve. The mini dress showed enough of her long toned legs. We are absolute fans of this look!

in Yanina Couture

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress made a stunning statement as she sashayed down the red carpet in a gorgeous black number by Yanina Couture. The black gown bore a strapless detail with a deep-v neckline that showed enough of her skin. It later transcended into a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves.

in the red Julien MacDonald

The actress wore a gorgeous straight cut gown which was heavily embellished throughout. The gown, unlike most gowns, bore full sleeves which were accompanied by padded shoulders that gave a powerful look. It further featured a deep-V plunging neckline in the front with strappy details at the back that showed off enough skin.

Kiara Adva ni in Nicolas Jebran

managed to make a ravishing statement in a gold number by Nicolas Jebran. The dress perfectly showed enough of her gorgeous curves that made sure all eyes were on her. The dusty gold number featured the on-trend padded shoulders with full sleeves that were then accompanied by a deep-V plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

