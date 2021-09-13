Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the monotone look in a ravishing ASOS bodycon midi dress: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista. The Begum of Bollywood carries any given outfit flawlessly and immaculately. From time to time, we have seen her in gorgeous outfits for photoshoots or magazine covers. And she has always been ahead of her time in experimenting with her fashion choices. She can switch effortlessly from ethnic looks to western avatars amazingly and manages to nail it every time.

There is never a dull moment with Bebo. She never fails to impress the fashion police with her picks. Even if it is athleisure wear or a casual white shirt and jeans, her carefully careless looks deserve praise. On the work front, the mother of two has resumed her shoot for Lal Singh Chaddha alongside and will also be a part of 's ambitious project, Takht. Today Mrs Khan was snapped again by the paps leaving for a photoshoot. Caught in a bright red midi dress by ASOS featuring a thigh-high slit, Bebo looked charming. The monotone bodycon number bore a round neck and loose elbow sleeves. The dress clinched just above the waist that flaunted her curves perfectly.

Kareena accessorized with classic gold hoop earrings, some stacked rings and strappy beige stilettos. With a flawless base, smokey eyes and pink lips, she completed her glam look. Her shoulder-length hair was centre-parted and blow-dried into loose waves. We are drooling over this all-red look.

What do you think of Kareena's monotone look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

