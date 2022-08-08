Kareena Kapoor Khan in Acne Studios tie-dye tee and blue jeans gave a cute dose of colour therapy; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to go cool in tie-dye and amp up your casual style. Take style notes from this edit.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Aug 08, 2022 05:26 PM IST  |  6.8K
Advertisement

 

The tie-dye print era continues. What does it mean? We are not just imagining things but this very-fun print has been a success as we can clearly spot it every now and then. Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look was defined by it and it's indeed love. Wear a gem like a gem would rock it, with ease and a happy heart. Finding some cool and fun staples like t-shirts and jeans is a worth-it scroll time especially when you know these can be worn anywhere and everywhere. 

 

Days of rocking a casual look in a white top and blue jeans are long gone. Now we've grown sartorially to willingly accept some character and that's how colours and prints are double-tapped on our feeds most of the time. Spotted in Mumbai this morning for Laal Singh Chaddha's promotions, Bebo showed up in the Acne Studios Edra tie-dye printed tee which had its sleeves coloured in red and white while the body of the oversized and crew-neck number was a soothing combo of peach, red and white. That heart just stole our heart. 

 

fashion1 kareena kapoor tie dye jeans

 

Kareena styled it with acid wash blue denim pants with hems rolled up a little above her ankles. Straight fit, it brought with it a comfort alert! The 41-year-old rocked this look combined with a reigning combination that was also rounded off with buckled and double-strapped sandals and black sunnies. She tied her hair into a top bun and kept her skin makeup-free. A natural stunner!

 

fashion2 kareena kapoor tie dye jeans

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

