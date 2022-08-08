Kareena Kapoor Khan in Acne Studios tie-dye tee and blue jeans gave a cute dose of colour therapy; Yay or Nay?

The tie-dye print era continues. What does it mean? We are not just imagining things but this very-fun print has been a success as we can clearly spot it every now and then. Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look was defined by it and it's indeed love. Wear a gem like a gem would rock it, with ease and a happy heart. Finding some cool and fun staples like t-shirts and jeans is a worth-it scroll time especially when you know these can be worn anywhere and everywhere.

Days of rocking a casual look in a white top and blue jeans are long gone. Now we've grown sartorially to willingly accept some character and that's how colours and prints are double-tapped on our feeds most of the time. Spotted in Mumbai this morning for Laal Singh Chaddha's promotions, Bebo showed up in the Acne Studios Edra tie-dye printed tee which had its sleeves coloured in red and white while the body of the oversized and crew-neck number was a soothing combo of peach, red and white. That heart just stole our heart.

Kareena styled it with acid wash blue denim pants with hems rolled up a little above her ankles. Straight fit, it brought with it a comfort alert! The 41-year-old rocked this look combined with a reigning combination that was also rounded off with buckled and double-strapped sandals and black sunnies. She tied her hair into a top bun and kept her skin makeup-free. A natural stunner!

