Kareena Kapoor Khan added some pixie dust to our feeds in a shimmery shirt & skirt; YAY or NAY?

When we think of style icons, the only name that comes to our mind is - Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been a trendsetter since the time she stepped foot into this industry and has never failed to make us drool over her undying charisma till date. From stylish college looks to fusion looks to maternity looks, our glamorous diva has always managed to make a strong style statement and an undying impact on the audience.

Her casual looks and her red carpet looks, both manage to create the same calibre of stir. Bebo loves to experiment with colours and textures, and exudes an aura of ageless beauty. She added some glitter onto our feeds and made our Thursday a whole lot better with her shimmery outfit. Her outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of power dressing, funk, and femininity, and the evergreen diva posed pretty for the pictures.

Bebo’s glamorous outfit styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr featured a loose fit shirt teamed with a pencil skirt. The outfit passed all the vibe checks from formal to party wear. The copper-coloured shirt was decked in metallic shimmer all over and featured a collared neckline and balloon sleeves that cuffed at her wrists. The metallic shirt was tucked in with a black pencil skirt embellished with sequins all over. The skirt fit Bebo like a glove and hugged her in all the right places. The front slit added a sultry vibe to the lustrous outfit.

Since the outfit was already so glam and glitzy, the Laal Singh Chadda actress chose to skip the accessories altogether and let her outfit do all the talking. She sealed the ensemble with transparent heels.

Lakshmi styled Kareena’s hair in soft beachy waves that fell beautifully on her shoulders. She opted for a flushed makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, pink blush and a classic pink lip shade.

Did you like Bebo’s shimmery outfit? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

